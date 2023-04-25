Clint Capela and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 129-121 loss versus the Celtics, Capela totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Capela's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.0 10.2 Rebounds 10.5 11.0 8.6 Assists -- 0.9 0.4 PRA 22.5 23.9 19.2 PR -- 23 18.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Clint Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Clint Capela Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Clint Capela has made 5.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.6% of his team's total makes.

Capela's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.0 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics allow 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Clint Capela vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 30 10 7 0 0 1 2 4/21/2023 25 10 11 0 0 0 1 4/18/2023 22 4 7 0 0 1 2 4/15/2023 27 12 8 0 0 0 1 3/11/2023 21 12 9 0 0 0 0 11/16/2022 18 7 8 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Capela or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.