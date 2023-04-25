The Atlanta Hawks are 13-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 3-1 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 13)

Hawks (+ 13) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Hawks (35-45-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 11% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 56.1% of the time this season (46 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .353 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-22).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).

At 25 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the league.

In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.