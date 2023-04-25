Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders square off on Tuesday, April 25, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP. The Hurricanes are up 3-1. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this decisive matchup, listing them -155 odds on the moneyline against the Islanders (+135).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-155)

Hurricanes (-155) Computer Predicted Total: 5.8

5.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 52-21-9 overall and 14-9-23 in overtime matchups.

In the 35 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 23-6-6 record (good for 52 points).

In the seven games this season the Hurricanes registered just one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).

Carolina has finished 5-7-3 in the 15 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 13 points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 58 times, and are 48-5-5 in those games (to record 101 points).

In the 23 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 20-3-0 to register 40 points.

In the 67 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 45-18-4 (94 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 7-4-3 (17 points).

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders have a 42-31-9 record this season and are 6-10-16 in matchups that have required overtime.

New York has earned 33 points (14-8-5) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 15 games this season the Islanders ended with only one goal, they have earned four points.

New York has earned 14 points (6-10-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Islanders have earned 77 points in their 47 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 27 games and registered 34 points with a record of 15-8-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 25-12-4 (54 points).

The Islanders have been outshot by opponents in 44 games, going 18-20-6 to record 42 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.95 22nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.65 5th 3rd 34.8 Shots 30.8 19th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31 13th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 15.3% 32nd 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.2% 9th

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

