Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Okongwu, in his most recent game (April 23 loss against the Celtics) produced six points.

In this piece we'll examine Okongwu's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.9 8.4 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 6.3 Assists -- 1.0 0.8 PRA -- 18.1 15.5 PR -- 17.1 14.7



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.2 per contest.

Okongwu's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the league, giving up 23.1 per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 18 6 4 0 0 0 1 4/21/2023 23 4 5 1 0 3 0 4/18/2023 24 8 9 1 0 2 0 4/15/2023 19 3 5 0 0 0 0 4/9/2023 26 10 9 2 1 0 1 3/11/2023 23 11 8 2 0 1 0 11/16/2022 20 2 9 3 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.