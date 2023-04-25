Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .341 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .977, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 17 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (13.0%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 23 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Hoeing will start for the Marlins, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
