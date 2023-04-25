Saddiq Bey and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 129-121 loss versus the Celtics, Bey had five points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Bey's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.8 10.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA 18.5 20 17.1 PR -- 18.5 15.3 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.5



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Celtics

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics allow 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 21 5 3 0 0 0 0 4/21/2023 27 15 8 2 3 0 0 4/18/2023 15 0 1 0 0 0 0 4/15/2023 24 6 4 3 1 0 2 4/9/2023 15 9 4 3 1 0 3 3/11/2023 26 17 5 0 4 0 1 2/6/2023 30 14 6 4 1 1 2 11/12/2022 30 10 2 2 2 0 1 11/9/2022 33 18 4 0 1 0 1

