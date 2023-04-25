Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Los Angeles Clippers are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC. The Suns hold a 3-1 series lead.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 116 - Clippers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 12.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Clippers (40-42-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.
- Phoenix and its opponents have combined to go over the over/under in 48.8% of its games this season (40 of 82), the same percentage as Los Angeles and its opponents (40 of 82).
- The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Clippers have a .300 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-21).
Suns Performance Insights
- So far this year, Phoenix is posting 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).
- The Suns have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per contest.
- The Suns are draining 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 37.4% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).
- Of the shots taken by Phoenix in 2022-23, 63.8% of them have been two-pointers (71% of the team's made baskets) and 36.2% have been from beyond the arc (29%).
Clippers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is 17th in the NBA on offense (113.6 points scored per game) and 12th on defense (113.1 points conceded).
- This season the Clippers are ranked 23rd in the league in assists at 23.9 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Clippers are 10th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).
- Los Angeles attempts 38.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.9% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 61.2% of its shots, with 69.1% of its makes coming from there.
