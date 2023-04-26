Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Pillar -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .214.
- Pillar has had a base hit in eight of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Pillar has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 13 games so far this season.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
