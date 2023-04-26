On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .988, fueled by an OBP of .442 to go with a slugging percentage of .545. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

In 75.0% of his 24 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has driven home a run in six games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (62.5%), including five games with multiple runs (20.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings