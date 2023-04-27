Trae Young and Jayson Tatum are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics square off at State Farm Arena on Thursday (tipping at 8:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 3.5 (+110) 8.5 (-149) 2.5 (+105)

Thursday's over/under for Young is 27.5 points, 1.3 more than his season average.

Young has pulled down three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (3.5).

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than Thursday's over/under.

Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (-111) 9.5 (+105) 0.5 (+110)

The 12 points Clint Capela has scored per game this season is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (9.5).

Capela has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Capela's season-long assist average -- 0.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet total (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (-128) 5.5 (+115) 0.5 (-128)

Onyeka Okongwu is scoring 9.9 points per game, 2.4 higher than Thursday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.2 is 1.7 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Okongwu averages one assist, 0.5 more than Thursday's prop bet (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-105) 9.5 (-139) 4.5 (+100) 3.5 (+110)

The 30.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Thursday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (30.1).

Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (-111) 9.5 (+105) 0.5 (+110)

The 26.6 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 0.1 more than his over/under on Thursday (26.5).

He has grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Thursday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

