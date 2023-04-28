Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets head into a matchup with Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in MLB play with 40 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .448.

The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.255).

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (134 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves are fifth in MLB with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the third-most in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.44 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.245).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a .60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Fried will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Astros L 5-2 Home Max Fried Cristian Javier 4/24/2023 Marlins W 11-0 Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Charlie Morton Bryan Hoeing 4/26/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 4/27/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets - Away Max Fried David Peterson 4/29/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider Tylor Megill 4/30/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Jose Butto 5/1/2023 Mets - Away Bryce Elder Kodai Senga 5/2/2023 Marlins - Away Kyle Wright Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins - Away Max Fried Braxton Garrett

