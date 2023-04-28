Domantas Sabonis will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM on Friday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 123-116 loss against the Warriors, Sabonis tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll examine Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.1 18.1 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 11.0 Assists 5.5 7.3 6.3 PRA 37.5 38.7 35.4 PR 31.5 31.4 29.1 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Domantas Sabonis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Warriors

Sabonis has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 13.0% and 16.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sabonis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 36 21 10 4 0 1 3 4/23/2023 37 14 7 8 0 2 1 4/20/2023 35 15 16 4 0 0 2 4/17/2023 40 24 9 4 0 0 0 4/15/2023 35 12 16 2 0 0 3 11/13/2022 34 26 22 8 2 0 0 11/7/2022 33 19 14 6 0 0 0 10/23/2022 22 19 14 4 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Sabonis or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.