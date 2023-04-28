Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .222.
- Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (22.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (37 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (1-3) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 7.36 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.