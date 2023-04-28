Bookmakers have listed player props for Stephen Curry, Domantas Sabonis and others when the Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 5.5 (-133) 4.5 (-139)

Friday's points prop bet for Curry is 31.5 points. That is 2.1 more than his season average of 29.4.

Curry has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (-105) 2.5 (-105) 3.5 (-139) 1.5 (-161)

Jordan Poole is posting 20.4 points per game, 3.9 higher than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.

Poole has averaged 4.5 assists this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet on Friday.

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 1.1 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-120) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (+105) 4.5 (-110)

Klay Thompson's 21.9 points per game are 1.6 fewer than Friday's over/under.

Thompson has grabbed 4.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Thompson averages 2.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Thompson, at 4.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-111) 12.5 (-110) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (+210)

The 19.1 points Sabonis scores per game are 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

Sabonis' rebounding average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Sabonis averages 7.3 assists, 1.8 more than Friday's over/under.

Sabonis averages 0.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (0.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 5.5 (+100) 6.5 (-111) 2.5 (-105)

The 26.5 point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 1.5 more than his season scoring average (25).

Fox's per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Fox's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

