Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (18-9) and the New York Mets (15-12) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on April 29.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (3-0) against the Mets and Tylor Megill (3-1).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Braves have won 16 out of the 24 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.
  • Atlanta is undefeated in seven games this season when favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored 138 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 24 Marlins W 11-0 Spencer Strider vs Edward Cabrera
April 25 Marlins W 7-4 Charlie Morton vs Bryan Hoeing
April 26 Marlins W 6-4 Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
April 27 Marlins L 5-4 Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
April 28 @ Mets W 4-0 Max Fried vs David Peterson
April 29 @ Mets - Spencer Strider vs Tylor Megill
April 30 @ Mets - Charlie Morton vs Jose Butto
May 1 @ Mets - Bryce Elder vs Max Scherzer
May 2 @ Marlins - Kyle Wright vs Sandy Alcantara
May 3 @ Marlins - Max Fried vs Braxton Garrett
May 4 @ Marlins - Spencer Strider vs Jesús Luzardo

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.