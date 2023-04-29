Braves vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Mets have +145 odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.
Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-175
|+145
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 24 total times this season. They've gone 16-8 in those games.
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 7-2 (77.8%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
- Atlanta has played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-10-1).
- The Braves have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|11-2
|5-4
|13-5
|11-6
|7-3
