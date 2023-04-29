Following the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Byeong-Hun An is in 66th place at -1.

Looking to bet on Byeong-Hun An at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Byeong-Hun An Insights

An has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, An has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

An has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

An has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

An will look to make the cut for the fifth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 36 -5 275 0 14 1 2 $1.3M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

An finished 66th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Vidanta Vallarta is set for a longer 7,456 yards.

Courses that An has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,275 yards, 181 yards shorter than the 7,456-yard Vidanta Vallarta this week.

An's Last Time Out

An was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 46th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which was good enough to place him in the 85th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, An shot better than 92% of the golfers (averaging 4.44 strokes).

An carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, An recorded two bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

An's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average of 5.1.

At that most recent tournament, An's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

An finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, An bettered the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards An Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect An's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.