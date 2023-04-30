Braves vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (18-9) and the New York Mets (15-12) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on April 30.
The probable starters are Spencer Strider (3-0) for the Braves and Tylor Megill (3-1) for the Mets.
Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 24 times and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered seven games this season favored by -185 or more, and won each of those games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 138.
- The Braves have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 24
|Marlins
|W 11-0
|Spencer Strider vs Edward Cabrera
|April 25
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Charlie Morton vs Bryan Hoeing
|April 26
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 27
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
|April 28
|@ Mets
|W 4-0
|Max Fried vs David Peterson
|April 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Tylor Megill
|May 1
|@ Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Max Scherzer
|May 2
|@ Marlins
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 3
|@ Marlins
|-
|Max Fried vs Braxton Garrett
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 5
|Orioles
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dean Kremer
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.