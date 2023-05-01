Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-9.5)
|214.5
|-475
|+380
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-9.5)
|214.5
|-500
|+375
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-9)
|214.5
|-455
|+350
|Tipico
|Celtics (-9.5)
|213.5
|-500
|+400
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 14th in league, and conceding 110.9 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential.
- These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 18.6 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 222.3 combined points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 34 times.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|28.5
|-125
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-125
|26.6
|Derrick White
|13.5
|-120
|12.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|12.5
|-120
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|11.5
|-105
|11.5
