James Harden NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: 76ers vs. Celtics - May 1
James Harden will hope to make a difference for the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM on Monday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will break down Harden's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
James Harden Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|21.0
|15.7
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.1
|4.7
|Assists
|8.5
|10.7
|9.0
|PRA
|38.5
|37.8
|29.4
|PR
|29.5
|27.1
|20.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|2.6
James Harden Insights vs. the Celtics
- Harden is responsible for attempting 12.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.5 per game.
- He's taken 7.2 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Harden's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.
- The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 111.4 points per contest.
- Giving up 44.0 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.
- Giving up 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.
James Harden vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/4/2023
|40
|20
|5
|10
|4
|2
|1
|2/25/2023
|41
|21
|6
|8
|2
|0
|3
|2/8/2023
|37
|26
|3
|11
|3
|1
|1
|10/18/2022
|37
|35
|8
|7
|5
|0
|0
