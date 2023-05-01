Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on May 1 at 4:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .252.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.9% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has had at least one RBI in 51.9% of his games this season (14 of 27), with more than one RBI seven times (25.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season (15 of 27), with two or more runs five times (18.5%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (38.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (61.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
