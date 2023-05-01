Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday, Sam Hilliard and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets and Tylor Megill, with the first pitch at 4:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 1 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-1.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is hitting .296 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Hilliard has picked up a hit in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 20 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Hilliard has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
