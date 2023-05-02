The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti will take on the Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

The favored Marlins have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -125 +105 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Braves and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The past 10 Braves matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won in each of the two contests they've played as underdogs this season.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +105 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Atlanta have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 17 of 29 chances this season.

The Braves have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 12-3 6-5 13-5 12-7 7-3

