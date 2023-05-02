Bookmakers have set player props for Luis Arraez and others when the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has put up 24 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He's slashing .282/.413/.647 on the season.

Murphy takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 1 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Mets May. 1 2-for-4 2 2 6 8 at Mets Apr. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Apr. 26 5.2 4 2 2 6 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 16 6.0 7 5 4 9 0 at Phillies Apr. 10 4.0 10 9 9 4 1 vs. Twins Apr. 4 9.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Mets Mar. 30 5.2 3 3 3 2 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 11 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .438/.514/.551 on the season.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with three walks and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI (21 total hits).

He's slashed .221/.315/.463 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.