The New York Knicks are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The point total is 207.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -5.5 207.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 207.5 points 71 times.

New York has an average total of 229.1 in its outings this year, 21.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.

This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season, New York has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 207.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 11.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.

The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by bookmakers this season.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 207.5 % of Games Over 207.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116.0 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

Three of Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 27 times in 41 games on the road.

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116.0) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over nine times.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 8-11 44-38 Heat 30-52 4-6 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116.0 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

