Tuesday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Maple Leafs are favored (-170) in this game against the Panthers (+145).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-170) Panthers (+145) -

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs are 41-28 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Toronto has a 27-15 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 63.0%.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won 11 of the 23 games, or 47.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida is 5-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

Toronto went over once in its past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs' goals per game average is 1.0 higher than their season-long average.

The Maple Leafs' 278 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs are ranked seventh in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers and their opponents hit the total on one occasion over Florida's last 10 games.

Over their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 9.0 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers have given up 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

