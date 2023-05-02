Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Maple Leafs are favored (-170) in this game against the Panthers (+145).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Panthers (+145)
|-
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs are 41-28 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Toronto has a 27-15 record (winning 64.3% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 63.0%.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won 11 of the 23 games, or 47.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida is 5-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- Toronto went over once in its past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs' goals per game average is 1.0 higher than their season-long average.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Maple Leafs are ranked seventh in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers and their opponents hit the total on one occasion over Florida's last 10 games.
- Over their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 9.0 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers have given up 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
