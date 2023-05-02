You can see player prop bet odds for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and other players on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

Marner is Toronto's leading contributor with 99 points. He has 30 goals and 69 assists this season.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 2 2 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 2 1 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

William Nylander has accumulated 87 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 47 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 1 1 2 2

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Auston Matthews' season total of 85 points has come from 40 goals and 45 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Apr. 24 2 0 2 7 at Lightning Apr. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 0 2 2 3

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Tkachuk's 109 points are pivotal for Florida. He has 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 2 1 3 4 at Bruins Apr. 26 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 4

Put your picks to the test and bet on Maple Leafs vs. Panthers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 78 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 1 1 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.