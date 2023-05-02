Tuesday, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 2 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-4.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .085 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in five of 18 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of 18 games so far this season.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings