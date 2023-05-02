Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Bookmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -175 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+150).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-175) Kraken (+150) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 40 of their 62 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Dallas has gone 21-7 (winning 75.0%).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been listed as an underdog 49 times this season, and won 22, or 44.9%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 10-7 in those contests.

The moneyline in this outing implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league action, giving up 215 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has gone over the total on one occasion in its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 3.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

