The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field at LoanDepot park against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 26 total times this season. They've gone 17-9 in those games.

Atlanta has a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 30 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-12-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 13-3 6-5 14-5 13-7 7-3

