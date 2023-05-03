How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez hit the field against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at LoanDepot park.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB action with 46 total home runs.
- Atlanta is fourth in MLB, slugging .450.
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).
- Atlanta scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (156 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Braves' .338 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Braves' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.
- Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.231).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Kyle Wright (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|W 9-8
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Denyi Reyes
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Nick Pivetta
