Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-7.5
|217.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 217.5 combined points in 61 of 82 games this season.
- Boston's contests this year have an average point total of 229.4, 11.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 23-9, a 71.9% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in 53 of 82 games this season.
- Philadelphia's contests this season have a 226.1-point average over/under, 8.6 more points than this game's point total.
- Philadelphia is 48-34-0 against the spread this season.
- The 76ers have come away with 12 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Philadelphia has a 26.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|61
|74.4%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|53
|64.6%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Celtics have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).
- When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall.
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- Philadelphia has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of the 76ers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Philadelphia has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-18-0).
- The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|18-20
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|3-0
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
