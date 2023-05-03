The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -7.5 217.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have gone over 217.5 combined points in 61 of 82 games this season.
  • Boston's contests this year have an average point total of 229.4, 11.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 23-9, a 71.9% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in 53 of 82 games this season.
  • Philadelphia's contests this season have a 226.1-point average over/under, 8.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • Philadelphia is 48-34-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 76ers have come away with 12 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Philadelphia has a 26.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 61 74.4% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 53 64.6% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The Celtics have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).
  • When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • Philadelphia has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of the 76ers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Philadelphia has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-18-0).
  • The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39
76ers 48-34 3-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

