The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -7.5 217.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 217.5 combined points in 61 of 82 games this season.

Boston's contests this year have an average point total of 229.4, 11.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 23-9, a 71.9% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in 53 of 82 games this season.

Philadelphia's contests this season have a 226.1-point average over/under, 8.6 more points than this game's point total.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have come away with 12 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Philadelphia has a 26.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 61 74.4% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 53 64.6% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Celtics have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).

When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the 76ers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Philadelphia has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-18-0).

The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39 76ers 48-34 3-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

