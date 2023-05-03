The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .224 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has a 2.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
