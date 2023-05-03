The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils Wednesday at PNC Arena for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Devils are underdogs (+100) against the Hurricanes (-120).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will bring home the win in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-120)

Hurricanes (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6

Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have gone 15-9-24 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 52-21-9.

Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The seven times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).

Carolina has taken 15 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (6-8-3 record).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 58 games (48-5-5, 101 points).

In the 23 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 40 points after finishing 20-3-0.

In the 69 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 46-19-4 (96 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Hurricanes went 7-4-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have earned a record of 14-8-22 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 52-22-8.

In the 29 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 42 points.

This season the Devils scored only one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-11-1 (three points).

When New Jersey has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 11 points (5-7-1 record).

The Devils have scored three or more goals in 63 games, earning 106 points from those contests.

This season, New Jersey has recorded a single power-play goal in 45 games has a record of 32-11-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 36-18-6 (78 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents 27 times this season, and earned 38 points in those games.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

