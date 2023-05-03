Martin Necas and Jack Hughes are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils meet at PNC Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Necas, who has 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 0 0 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Sebastian Aho is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 75 games, with 36 goals and 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 1 1 4

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brent Burns' season total of 60 points has come from 18 goals and 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 6 at Islanders Apr. 23 0 1 1 5 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 2 2 4

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Hughes' 99 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Apr. 22 1 0 1 5

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hurricanes vs. Devils player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier has amassed 80 points this season, with 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 22 0 1 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.