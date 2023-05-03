Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Devils NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 on May 3, 2023
Martin Necas and Jack Hughes are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils meet at PNC Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Necas, who has 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Sebastian Aho is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 75 games, with 36 goals and 32 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Brent Burns' season total of 60 points has come from 18 goals and 42 assists.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Hughes' 99 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|9
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Rangers
|Apr. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Nico Hischier has amassed 80 points this season, with 31 goals and 49 assists.
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
