Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Michael Harris II (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .206 with two doubles and four walks.
- In seven of 11 games this season, Harris II got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Harris II has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|10
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 37 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
