The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights meet Wednesday in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have +100 odds on the moneyline against the favored Oilers (-120).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-120) Golden Knights (+100) -

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have a 40-26 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Edmonton has gone 38-23 (winning 62.3%).

The Oilers have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 16, or 61.5%, of the 26 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 14-9 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 50.0% chance to win.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Edmonton hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Oilers have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Oilers are the highest-scoring unit in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.

On defense, the Oilers have conceded 256 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +69 this season.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights and their opponents hit the total on one occasion over Vegas' most recent 10 games.

During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 0.4 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

