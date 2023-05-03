Oilers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights meet Wednesday in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have +100 odds on the moneyline against the favored Oilers (-120).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have a 40-26 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Edmonton has gone 38-23 (winning 62.3%).
- The Oilers have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 16, or 61.5%, of the 26 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vegas has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 14-9 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 50.0% chance to win.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Edmonton hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Oilers have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Oilers are the highest-scoring unit in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.
- On defense, the Oilers have conceded 256 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +69 this season.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights and their opponents hit the total on one occasion over Vegas' most recent 10 games.
- During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 0.4 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
