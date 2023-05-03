On Wednesday, Vaughn Grissom (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom has a double and two walks while hitting .283.

Grissom has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 16 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.

In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In five games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in three of 16 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings