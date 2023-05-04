Braves vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Atlanta Braves (21-10) taking on the Miami Marlins (16-15) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Braves, so expect a tight matchup.
The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Dylan Dodd.
Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Braves Player Props
|Marlins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Braves
|Marlins vs Braves Odds
Braves Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Braves were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.
- The Braves have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.
- Atlanta has not lost in three games this year when given odds of -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Atlanta is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.5 runs per game (170 total runs).
- The Braves have the sixth-best ERA (3.53) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|@ Mets
|W 4-0
|Max Fried vs David Peterson
|May 1
|@ Mets
|W 9-8
|Spencer Strider vs Denyi Reyes
|May 1
|@ Mets
|L 5-3
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|May 2
|@ Marlins
|W 6-0
|Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 3
|@ Marlins
|W 14-6
|Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Dylan Dodd vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 5
|Orioles
|-
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Brayan Bello
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.