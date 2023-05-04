Luis Arraez will lead the way for the Miami Marlins (16-15) on Thursday, May 4, when they clash with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (21-10) at LoanDepot park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Marlins (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.48 ERA) vs Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won five out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have gone 6-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

Miami has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Braves have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

The Braves have been a -110 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.

The Braves have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

