Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available when the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park on Thursday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 43 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .355/.448/.595 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 3 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 at Marlins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets May. 1 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 1 3-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 at Mets Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has recorded 33 hits with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He's slashed .275/.323/.567 so far this year.

Albies has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins May. 3 4-for-5 2 1 2 9 at Marlins May. 2 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Mets May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Luzardo Stats

Jesus Luzardo (2-1) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.

Luzardo has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 25-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Apr. 28 6.1 5 2 2 6 2 at Guardians Apr. 23 4.1 8 4 4 6 1 vs. Giants Apr. 17 4.1 6 3 3 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 11 6.0 8 3 3 5 1 vs. Twins Apr. 5 7.0 5 1 1 10 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 12 RBI (41 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .432/.505/.547 so far this year.

Arraez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, eight walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

