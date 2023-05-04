The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom has a double and two walks while hitting .276.

Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this season (13 of 17), with more than one hit three times (17.6%).

He has not homered in his 17 games this season.

In five games this year, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings