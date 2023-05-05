Braves vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (22-10) and the Baltimore Orioles (21-10) clashing at Truist Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 5.
The probable starters are Max Fried (2-0) for the Braves and Dean Kremer (2-1) for the Orioles.
Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 4, Orioles 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Braves have won 18 out of the 27 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta is undefeated in six games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 176.
- The Braves have a 3.51 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 1
|@ Mets
|W 9-8
|Spencer Strider vs Denyi Reyes
|May 1
|@ Mets
|L 5-3
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|May 2
|@ Marlins
|W 6-0
|Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 3
|@ Marlins
|W 14-6
|Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|W 6-3
|Dylan Dodd vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 5
|Orioles
|-
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Dylan Dodd vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Max Fried vs Chris Bassitt
