Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (22-10) and the Baltimore Orioles (21-10) clashing at Truist Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 5.

The probable starters are Max Fried (2-0) for the Braves and Dean Kremer (2-1) for the Orioles.

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have won 18 out of the 27 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is undefeated in six games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 176.

The Braves have a 3.51 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule