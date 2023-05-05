Braves vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Friday at Truist Park against Max Fried, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
The Orioles have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-225). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).
Braves vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-225
|+180
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have compiled an 18-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Atlanta has won all six games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 69.2%.
- Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 19 times this season for a 19-12-1 record against the over/under.
- The Braves have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|15-3
|7-5
|15-5
|13-7
|9-3
