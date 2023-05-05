Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Friday at Truist Park against Max Fried, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-225). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have compiled an 18-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Atlanta has won all six games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 19 times this season for a 19-12-1 record against the over/under.

The Braves have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 15-3 7-5 15-5 13-7 9-3

