How to Watch the Braves vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 54 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .472.
- The Braves' .263 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (176 total runs).
- The Braves are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .344.
- The Braves strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 average in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.51 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.248).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .45 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Fried will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|W 9-8
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Denyi Reyes
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 14-6
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Chris Bassitt
