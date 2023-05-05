Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 54 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .472.

The Braves' .263 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (176 total runs).

The Braves are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .344.

The Braves strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 average in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.51 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.248).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .45 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Fried will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Mets W 9-8 Away Spencer Strider Denyi Reyes 5/1/2023 Mets L 5-3 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 5/2/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins W 14-6 Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles - Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Dylan Dodd Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Fried Chris Bassitt

