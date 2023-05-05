The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Celtics have covered less often than the 76ers this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 48-34-0 record of the Sixers.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Philadelphia is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 33-32-2 ATS record Boston puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Philadelphia's games have (44 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.

76ers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Philadelphia is 14th in the league offensively (115.2 points scored per game) and third-best defensively (110.9 points allowed).

The 76ers are 16th in the NBA in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

Philadelphia attempts 61.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.1% of Philadelphia's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.9% are 3-pointers.

