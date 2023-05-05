In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be eyeing a win against Philadelphia 76ers.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 110.9 per outing (third in league).

These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 18.6 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 222.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 25.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9 Derrick White 11.5 -125 12.4 Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.