In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be eyeing a win against Philadelphia 76ers.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-2.5) 214.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) 214.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-2.5) 214.5 -135 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-2.5) 213.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 110.9 per outing (third in league).
  • These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 18.6 more than this game's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams give up 222.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 28.5 -115 30.1
Jaylen Brown 25.5 -105 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9
Derrick White 11.5 -125 12.4
Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.5

