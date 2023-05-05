As they prepare for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28), the Boston Celtics (57-25) will be keeping their eye on zero players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, May 5 at Wells Fargo Center.

The teams square off once again after the Celtics took down the 76ers 121-87 Wednesday. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in the win with 25 points, while Tobias Harris had 16 in the losing effort for the 76ers.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers allow (110.9).

When Boston scores more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

The Celtics have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 120.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.5 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this year.

Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.6% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 11.6 per game while shooting 34.5%.

The Celtics record 115.7 points per 100 possessions (third in the league), while allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers average only 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The 76ers have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 109.5 points per contest, 5.7 fewer points their than season average of 115.2.

Philadelphia makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6. It shoots 38.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

The 76ers rank fourth in the league averaging 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth, allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 214.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.