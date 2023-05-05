Jayson Tatum and James Harden are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) play the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics beat the 76ers, 121-87, on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 25 points for the Celtics, and chipped in three rebounds and four assists. Tobias Harris had 16 points, plus seven rebounds and zero assists, for the 76ers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 25 3 4 2 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 23 6 2 0 1 6 Derrick White 15 1 1 0 0 3

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tobias Harris 16 7 0 0 0 2 Joel Embiid 15 3 0 0 5 0 Tyrese Maxey 13 3 3 0 1 1

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum posts 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is No. 1 on the 76ers in scoring (33.1 points per game) and rebounding (10.2), and puts up 4.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in the NBA).

Harden tops the 76ers in assists (10.7 per game), and produces 21 points and 6.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The 76ers get 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Harris.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with 2.7 treys per contest.

De'Anthony Melton gives the 76ers 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 23 8.1 4.4 0.5 0.9 2.5 James Harden PHI 16 4.2 5.9 0.9 0.3 2.7 Joel Embiid PHI 14.8 5.6 2 0.3 1.6 0.2 Jaylen Brown BOS 20.8 4.1 2.6 1 0.3 2.3 Derrick White BOS 13.8 3.2 3.6 0.4 0.8 2 Tobias Harris PHI 13.1 5.8 1.5 0.4 0.3 1.4

