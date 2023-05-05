Player prop betting options for Martin Necas, Jack Hughes and others are available in the Carolina Hurricanes-New Jersey Devils matchup at PNC Arena on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Necas, who has 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Sebastian Aho is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 75 games, with 36 goals and 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brent Burns has scored 18 goals and added 42 assists through 82 games for Carolina.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 6 at Islanders Apr. 23 0 1 1 5 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Hughes has scored 43 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 56 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with 99 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 12.8%.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier has scored 80 total points (one per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3

