Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Devils NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 on May 5, 2023
Player prop betting options for Martin Necas, Jack Hughes and others are available in the Carolina Hurricanes-New Jersey Devils matchup at PNC Arena on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Necas, who has 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Sebastian Aho is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 75 games, with 36 goals and 32 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Brent Burns has scored 18 goals and added 42 assists through 82 games for Carolina.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Hughes has scored 43 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 56 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with 99 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 12.8%.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|9
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Nico Hischier has scored 80 total points (one per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 49 assists.
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
